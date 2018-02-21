Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

Smashing Pumpkins will hit the road for a reunion tour that launches July 12 in Glendale, Arizona.

“This show and staging will be unlike any we’ve ever done, and will feature a set unlike any we’ve ever played,” frontman Billy Corgan wrote on social media. “For if this is a chance at a new beginning, we plan on ushering it in with a real bang.”

The band’s reunion lineup features Corgan, guitarist James Iha, third guitarist Jeff Schroeder and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin (all but Schroeder were in the original band, which formed in Chicago in 1988). It is still unknown who will play bass on the group’s upcoming tour.

Corgan also shared a setlist from a Pumpkins concert in Chicago in 1995. In the caption, he pointed out that the band tested unreleased material on that tour.

“It’s important to mention we played all these songs (the Mellon Collie ones) before they were released, which would be unthinkable today given file sharing and so on,” he wrote.

