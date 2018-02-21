By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Moooove over family pets, there’s a new favorite in town!

Harveigh the calf was born to the Canton family just a few days after Hurricane Harvey hit their Fulshear, Texas home. Although the family had a lot to deal with after the storm, they knew they had to do everything they could to take care of the sick animal after being abandoned by her mother.

When Harveigh’s mother stopped allowing her to feed, the family decided to begin giving her formula and hand-raised their new pet inside their home. The Canton’s canines easily bonded with the calf and she quickly caught on to the lifestyle of a dog herself.

Now, 6-month-old Harveigh is just one of the pups, naptimes and all.

“We met Harveigh the first day she was born on August 28, 2017,” proud owner Tammy Canton tells Radio.com. “Her mom couldn’t nurse her and that left Harveigh in danger of dying. My husband knew he had to get to her and was able to bring her inside our home for me to nurse her back to health.”

Harveigh, now 6-months-old, has always acted like a dog as far as following the family pack around the yard, sniffing and chewing everything, and looking for affection like the other dogs.

“She really doesn’t see herself any different,” says Canton.

“I was a bit surprised that she chewed on things just like her dog sister, Sealy. Sealy is our little chewer and taught Harveigh too well! She will eventually be too big to come inside, but for now, she gets to come in the laundry room for quick visits. If I don’t let her in, she knows how to open the door and let herself in… She’s a very smart baby calf!”