By Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

police escort teen thumb Family In Blue Escorts Fallen Officers Daughter on Senior Night

Rock Canyon High School/Denver Police Department

Although student Kelsey Young of Denver, CO was not able to have her father escort her out for “Senior Night” at her high school, her late father’s brothers and sisters in blue were there to support her on the very special night.

Police Detective Donnie Young was killed in the line of duty 13-years-ago, leaving behind his wife and two daughters — one of whom will be graduating high school this spring. Young’s department-mates honored the fallen detective’s memory at Rock Canyon High School and as you can see in the video, it absolutely meant the world for the teen.

Officers shared a video of the emotional escort to center court on Facebook, writing that even though her father could never be replaced, that “law enforcement is family and family is forever.”

