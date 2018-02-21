Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Carrie Underwood was among those remembering Billy Graham today.

The country star shared a heartfelt message in response to the news that influential 20th century minister Billy Graham had passed away at the age of 99.

“Amazing…Rest in the arms of the Lord,” Underwood posted to Twitter. “Surely right now He is saying “Well done, my son.”

The singer’s comments were in response to a tweet shared from fellow artist David Crowder with a quote from the late Rev. Graham: “Someday you will read or hear that Billy Graham is dead. Don’t you believe a word of it. I shall be more alive than I am now. I will just have changed my address. I will have gone into the presence of God.”

See Underwood’s post below.