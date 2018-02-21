Filed Under:brit awards, dua lipa, Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake, Liam Payne, Sam Smith
It’s England’s answer to the GRAMMYS, and you can watch it live as it happens.

Britain’s biggest music awards show is set for today (Feb. 21), and it boasts a star-studded lineup well worth tuning in to see.

Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton, Rita Ora and Liam Payne, Sam Smith, Stormzy, Rag’n’Bone Man and Jorja Smith are all confirmed to perform during the show.

Dua Lipa leads the nominations with five (Best British Female, Video, Album, Single and Breakthrough act). Ed Sheeran follows with four nominations, and Rag’n’Bone Man and J Hus are up for three awards each.

The show kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT and can be watched live below.

