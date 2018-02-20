The Who's Pete Townshend / Rick Diamond

By Scott T. Sterling

Pete Townshend is looking back.

The legendary Who guitarist and songwriting is prepping a new and expanded version of his 1972 solo debut, Who Came First.

The 45th anniversary edition will be a double-disc affair and feature eight previously unreleased tracks. It’s set for release on April 20.

Among the freshly unearthed sounds includes three brand new (to the world) songs: “Nothing Is Everything,” “There’s a Fortune In Those Hills” and “Meher Baba in Italy.” Five additional tracks will include alternate edits, a live take on “Drowned” that was recorded in India and an instrumental version of Who classic, “Baba O’Reilly” (via Rolling Stone).

Other goodies included in the reissue will include new liner notes from Townshend himself and a 24-pgae booklet with rare photos. The set will be remastered by longtime Who collaborator, producer Jon Astley.

See the full tracklist below.

Who Came First 45th Anniversary Edition Track List

CD 1

1. “Pure and Easy”

2. “Evolution”

3. “Forever’s No Time At All”

4. “Let’s See Action”

5. “Time Is Passing”

6. “There’s a Heartache Following Me”

7. “Sheraton Gibson”

8. “Content”

9. “Parvardigar”

CD2

1. “His Hands”

2. “The Seeker” (2017 edit)

3. “Day Of Silence”

4. “Sleeping Dog”

5. “Mary Jane” (Stage A Version)

6. “I Always Say” (2017 Edit)

7. “Begin The Beguine” (2017 edit)

8. “Baba O’Reilly” (Instrumental)

9. “The Love Man” (Stage C)*

10. “Content” (Stage A)*

11. “Day Of Silence” (Alternate Version)*

12. “Parvardigar” (Alternate take)*

13. “Nothing Is Everything”*

14. “There’s A Fortune In Those Hills”*

15. “Meher Baba In Italy”*

16. “Drowned” (live in India)*

17. “Evolution” (live at Ronnie Lane Memorial)

(* denotes previously unreleased song)