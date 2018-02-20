Filed Under:video

By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

After 25-years together, Kenneth and Charlene Smith were finally wed on Valentine’s Day in the chapel at the Hinkle Hospice House in Lexington, NC where Kenneth is a live-in patient.

The couple, who are devoted Carolina Panthers fans, dressed for the occasion wearing the team’s signature gear — so when the team heard the good news, they wanted to give them something else to celebrate.

Panthers Linebacker Thomas Davis was dispatched to surprise the Smiths and even brought some new team gear for them to wear, including jerseys with their last name on the back.

Though Kenneth was recently diagnosed with cancer and has been staying in hospice care, the incredible surprise brightened both of their spirits and left the couple with another reason to adore their favorite team.

