Photo: Rankin

By Scott T. Sterling

Liam Gallagher is for the children.

The Oasis frontman sat down for possibly his toughest—but definitely his cutest—interview to date.

Gallagher had a chat with a group of British school children, all eager for answers to pressing questions regarding his favorite Disney movie (that would be Finding Nemo) and harassing him about his U.K. football allegiances.

One of the youngsters seems to have Gallagher pegged, labeling him as “very naughty” after asking him if he gets sweets after a good performance (Gallagher’s response: “Yeah, sort of…”).

Watch Liam Gallagher being interviewed by the adorable kiddies below.

