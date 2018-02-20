By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Kourtney Knapp wanted to do something unique to celebrate her grandmother Florence, who was recently released from the hospital. To commemorate her 76th birthday and to celebrate her recovering health, Kourtney planned a yummy “cake smash” photo shoot.

Although ‘cake smashes’ are typically for toddlers, Kourtney, who runs Kourtney’s Klick Photography, thought it would be a fun way to show just how youthful Florence really is.

Late last year, Florence was hospitalized with pneumonia and, while being treated, it was determined that she was suffering from Stage 3 kidney failure, her chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) was getting worse, and she was experiencing irregular heartbeats. With all of this news, Florence’s family was determined to spend as much time with her as possible.

In a blog post on Love What Matters, Florence’s granddaughter Kourtney explains how, with the help of her mother, aunt, and sister, the family was able to create an incredible and unforgettable photo shoot for her 76-year-old grandmother.

Related: Why This 4-Year-Old Girl Was Brought To Tears After Dad’s Incredible Surprise

“Over the last few months, my grandmother has been struggling with health issues, so I felt inclined to really make her birthday special this year, Kourtney explains. “I wanted to do a ‘cake smash’ themed photo shoot to connect her to the youth of a child, typical of a 1st birthday party. Of course, to really represent Grandma, we had to incorporate her favorite drink – Pepsi Cola.”

Kourtney says it was a fun way to celebrate and to get Florence out of the house to do something unique. “Grandma hasn’t been pampered for a long time, and I always had fond memories of her spending time at the hairdressers and getting ‘Dolled up,’ even for simple trips to the grocery store!

“P.S. I think Grandma’s favorite part of the day was getting to drink the whole bottle of Pepsi!”

What a sweet way to celebrate her wonderful grandmother!