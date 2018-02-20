Photo: Christopher Smith/AdMedia

By Scott T. Sterling

With today (Feb. 20) marking what would have been Nirvana legend Kurt Cobain’s 51st birthday, daughter Francis Bean has shared a loving tribute to her late father.

“I hope they don’t have the internet wherever you are,” Francis Bean captioned next to lovely vintage photo of the Nirvana frontman playing with a baby Francis Bean in a wading pool. “I feel like that would be counterproductive. Regardless, Happy Birthday to an angel.”

Her post followed one from her mother and Cobain’s widow, Courtney Love, shared earlier in the day.

See Francis Bean’s post below.