Filed Under:Francis Bean Cobain, Kurt Cobain, Nirvana
Photo: Christopher Smith/AdMedia

By Scott T. Sterling

With today (Feb. 20) marking what would have been Nirvana legend Kurt Cobain’s 51st birthday, daughter Francis Bean has shared a loving tribute to her late father.

Related: Courtney Love Marks Kurt Cobain’s 51st Birthday with Tribute Photo

“I hope they don’t have the internet wherever you are,” Francis Bean captioned next to lovely vintage photo of the Nirvana frontman playing with a baby Francis Bean in a wading pool. “I feel like that would be counterproductive. Regardless, Happy Birthday to an angel.”

Her post followed one from her mother and Cobain’s widow, Courtney Love, shared earlier in the day.

See Francis Bean’s post below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live