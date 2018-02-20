By Hayden Wright

Nearly 24 years have passed since Kurt Cobain took his own life at age 27. Last night (Feb. 19), Cobain’s widow and fellow grunge pioneer Courtney Love shared a throwback photo marking the Nirvana frontman’s 51st birthday.

The tribute pictures Kurt and Courtney relaxing together in all their ’90s bleached-blonde glory. “Happy birthday baby god I miss you,” she captioned the post.

See Courtney’s birthday tribute below: