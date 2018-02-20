The little one gave Twitter more cause to celebrate on Sunday night.
Beyoncé attended Sunday night’s NBA All Star Game with six-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

As the youngster did at the GRAMMY Awards, Blue Ivy stole the show with a few diva flourishes as she sat courtside.

The Houston Rockets’ mascot Clutch the Rocket Bear picked up Blue Ivy and carried her through a few bars of “The Twist.” The Rockets have earned shout-outs in Bey songs like “Countdown,” so they’re practically family. Diddy makes a cameo as well.

Photos showed the pint-sized member of music’s royal family dressed in a leather jacket, ripped jeans and aviator sunglasses.

Check out the fun moments below.

