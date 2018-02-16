There's more darkness to come from this UK duo.
Royal Blood
Photo: Perou

By Scott T. Sterling

Royal Blood are still standing with the lights off, reveling in the success of their latest album How Did We Get So Dark?

The UK hard rock duo have released a new music video from the record, which was released last summer.

The new clip for “Look Like You Know” was edited together from three sold-out nights at London’s Alexandra Palace last November.

The high-energy performance video includes footage from the band working in a recording studio — hopefully on the next Royal Blood full-length.

