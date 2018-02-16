Filed Under:Khalid, normani, normani kordei
Photo: Scott Kowalchyk / CBS

By Scott T. Sterling

Khalid and Fifth Harmony’s Normani are in the mood to play.

Related: Khalid Handles Heartbreak in ‘Saved’ Video

The dynamic duo explores voyeuristic tendencies in the new “Love Lies” video, the song slated for the upcoming teen coming of age movie, Love, Simon.

The video finds Khalid making plans to connect with Normani in a downtown L.A. hotel. As the video progresses, it is revealed that the pair isn’t exactly meeting up—Normani is putting on a sexy show in a fancy hotel window, while Khalid enjoys the spectacle from a nearby rooftop.

Watch the sultry new clip below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live