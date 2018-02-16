Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

On Valentine’s Day, Kanye West reactivated his Instagram account and shared some images of famous, ill-fated couples: Sean Penn and Madonna, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, Johnny Depp and Kate Moss, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, Notorious B.I.G. and Lil Kim, and others.

It looked like the mercurial rapper was back on the platform for good but, then again, Yeezy never makes it that easy. Just two days later, West has left Instagram once again and who knows when (or if) he’ll be back.

In addition to the doomed couple photos, he snapped a handmade card for his wife Kim Kardashian bearing the message: “Happy Valentine’s Day Babe.”

It’s been a week of positive news for Kanye, who recently settled a lawsuit against British insurer Lloyd’s of London. He and the firm had come to blows over the cancelation of his Saint Pablo Tour in 2016. West has remained largely out of the spotlight since his well-documented public “breakdown” at a concert — surfacing to meet the president-elect in December 2016, releasing new fashions and staying mostly mum on the music front.