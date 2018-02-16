By Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

Grief, mourning, and ultimately healing are underway for students, parents, teachers and community members after 17 people were killed during 19-year-old Nikolas Cruz’s horrific assault on Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Golden retriever comfort dogs are currently helping those affected by the horrific tragedy, brought in by Lutheran church non-profit LCC K9 Comfort Dogs. The charity group which began in 2008 traveled to Parkland, Florida with their service animals to offer their emotional support throughout the day and attend prayer vigils and memorials alongside the traumatized community.

The dogs, known to help those suffering from medical and emotional distress, are given special harnesses to wear that say “please pet me” to encourage people to connect with the animals and alleviate any fears. The organization has previously sent their dogs to help ease suffering after the recent mass shootings in Kentucky, Orlando, Las Vegas and more.

Please continue to keep the community of Parkland in your thoughts — and if you are interested in helping with travel expenses for the LCC K-9 Comfort Dogs you may donate here.