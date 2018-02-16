By Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

This beagle incredibly survived being stuck for an entire four days underneath a New Jersey home. Somehow 4-year-old Teddy fell into a seven foot deep dry well and it took days before neighbors and residents were able to locate his whereabouts.

A special unit of the Madison Fire Department, the Confined Space Team, was deployed to the scene, who were forced to remove decking materials and deploy a ladder and rope to lower a rescuer. Finally, they were able to bring little Teddy out.

Besides being a few pounds lighter – the pup appeared unharmed and was thankful to be reunited with his owners.