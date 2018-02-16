Filed Under:Eminem
Photo: Courtesy Interscope

By Scott T. Sterling

One video was not enough for Eminem this week.

Related: 5 Best Songs on Eminem’s ‘Revival’ 

With fans still wrapping heads around his recent “River” clip with Ed Sheeran, Slim Shady has dropped a lyric video for the track “Untouchable.”

The rapper presents the song in novel form, sharing the lyrics as posts on various social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram.

One of the highlights of Em’s Revival album, “Untouchable” samples Cheech and Chong’s 1974 classic, “Earache My Eye.”

Watch the “Untouchable” lyric video below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live