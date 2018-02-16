She's strategically positioned in each so they're not quite NSFW.
Photo: Matthew Emmons / USA Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

She may be 37 years old, but pop singer Christina Aguilera is still trim, fit and sexy — and she wants everyone to know.

Yesterday (Feb. 15), she posted three artsy black-and-white photos of her in a bathtub full of bubbles; she’s strategically positioned in each so they’re not quite NSFW.

In one shot she’s submerged in the water with her back to the camera. Another depicts her leaning back, eyes closed, bubbles piled up to above her cleavage. In the most revealing photo, she leans out of the tub, covering her breasts with her crossed arms and hands. She captioned the photo-set with a water drop emoji.

💧

A post shared by Christina Aguilera (@xtina) on

Listen Live