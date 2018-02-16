It's the first song from the upcoming basketball movie 'Uncle Drew.'
Filed Under:21 Savage, A$AP Rocky, Gucci Mane
Photo: Sthanlee B. Mirador / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

A$AP Rocky, 21 Savage, and Gucci Mane are definitely feeling pretty good about themselves.

The hip-hop heavyweights have united on the new song, “Cocky,” which was produced by London On Da Track.

True to its title, “Cocky” features the rappers delivering self-congratulatory verses over a heavy, down-tempo beat.

The track is the first from the upcoming basketball movie, Uncle Drew, which stars NBA player Kyrie Irving and Nick Kroll.

Uncle Drew is scheduled for theatrical release on June 29.

Listen to “Cocky” below.

