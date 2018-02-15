Filed Under:The Chainsmokers
Photo: Courtesy Columbia

By Scott T. Sterling

The Chainsmokers are a couple of big teases.

The electro-pop pair have shared a snippet from new single, “You Owe Me,” via social media.

The brief clip reveals a melancholy synth melody, with moody lyrics regarding feeling lonely and when “it gets dark inside your head.”

The tease comes with what appears to the single’s cover art, which features a plate adorned with a heart-shaped steak atop a bed of cherry tomatoes. Yum.

Check out the tease below, and look for the Chainsmokers to drop “You Owe Me” tomorrow (Feb. 16).

🍽 Tomorrow

A post shared by The Chainsmokers (@thechainsmokers) on

