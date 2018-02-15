Photo: Courtesy Atlantic

By Hayden Wright

Meek Mill’s legal team hope to get the rapper out of jail, stating his sentence was the result of unreliable testimony.

The attorneys have filed a Post-Conviction Relief Act petition, claiming that the rapper’s conviction in 2008 was based on reports from a biased or lying police officer.

Last November, Mill was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison due to parole violations, igniting controversy and a public debate about sentencing. The new petition claims that Officer Reginald Graham’s testimony in the original trial was not credible.

Graham’s name appeared on a list obtained by the Philadelphia Inquirer, of a collection of officers the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office cited as having “history of lying, racial bias, or brutality.” Graham was the sole witness who testified in Meek’s original trial.

The petition presents new testimony from witnesses who provide information that contradicts Graham’s 2008 testimony. Officer Jerold Gibson (who was present on the scene) says Meek never pointed a gun at Graham; Officer Jeffrey Walker claims Graham had a history of theft and other criminal behavior on the force.

The motion could provide immediate relief for Mill and, if successful, lead to further developments in his original conviction and parole sentence.