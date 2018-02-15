Filed Under:black panther, Kendrick Lamar, Top Dawg Entertainment
Photo: Robert Deutsch / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Kendrick Lamar and company are sharing the wonder of Wakanda with the kids of Watts, California.

CEO of Lamar’s Top Dawg Entertainment, Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, has bought out five screenings of Marvel’s massive new superhero movie, Black Panther, across three theaters in the city to host free showings of the blockbuster flick.

The screenings are especially for kids of the nearby Nickerson Gardens, Jordan Downs, and Imperial Courts Projects (via TMZ).

Lamar curated the movie’s soundtrack, which features tracks from the Weeknd, SZA, Vince Staples and Lamar himself.

According to TMZ, that adds up to nearly 1000 kids who will enjoy Black Panther for free. See the event flier below.

pgfree Kendrick Lamar & TDE Host Black Panther Screenings for Kids in Watts

 

