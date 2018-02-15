West filed an insurance claim to cover his canceled Saint Pablo Tour in 2016.
Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

Kanye West just resurfaced on Instagram and has more personal news to celebrate. His $10 million lawsuit against British insurance firm Lloyd’s of London has reached an “amicable” resolution.

West sued the company when it declined to cover costs for his canceled Saint Pablo Tour in 2016. Kanye abandoned the tour and checked into a psychiatric care center following “strained, confused and erratic” behavior.

Lloyd’s countersued, claiming that West’s alleged use of alcohol and marijuana violated a clause in his contract, and may have been a factor in his apparent breakdown. Kanye’s touring company Very Good Entertainment was also named in the suit.

In total, 21 dates of the Saint Pablo Tour were canceled while West underwent psychiatric treatment. The decision came after a controversial rant that saw Kanye lashing out at social media companies, politicians and peers in the music industry—notably JAY-Z. The BBC reports that he was hospitalized for eight days.

The case was dismissed by a California judge based on requests from lawyers on both sides. Neither West’s nor Lloyd’s representatives provided further comment.

 

 

 

Listen Live