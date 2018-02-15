Photo: Brad Penne / USA TODAY Sports

By Scott T. Sterling

Joey Bada$$ is taking his new show on the road.

The “Temptation” rapper is set to embark on the AMERIKKKANA tour, with Boogie and Buddy in tow as opening acts.

The tour kicks off in Boston on April 17, with dates scheduled through May 26, when Joey and company touch down in Montreal, Canada. See the full tour itinerary below.

Joey Bada$$ the 2018 AMERIKKKANA tour featuring Boogie and Buddy

4/17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

4/19 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

4/20 – Silver Springs, MD @ The Fillmore

4/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ TLA

4/22 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

4/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

4/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Republic

4/26 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

4/27 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

4/29 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s East

5/2 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

5/3 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

5/5 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

5/6 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

5/8 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

5/9 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

5/11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

5/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

5/13 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

5/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

5/17 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

5/18 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

5/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

5/20 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

5/22 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at Old National Centre

5/23 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall

5/24 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

5/25 – Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

5/26 – Montreal, Ontario @ M Telus