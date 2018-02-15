Entercom

The brand new single from British rockers Muse, aptly titled “Thought Contagion,” has just hit our airwaves (February 15), and to be honest it’s as charged up as charged up gets!

The drum-heavy tune starts with an anthemic bass line and features a pretty rad mix of powerful vocals from both Matt Bellamy and bassist Chris Wolstenholme — something we asked Bellamy about when we had the chance to go one-on-one with frontman recently. Bellamy also dropped this nugget on us: the world of political memes and fake news that we’re living in nowadays actually inspired “Thought Contagion.” Watch this EXCLUSIVE video below to find out how the single came together, what it’s really about, and how it got such a politically-charged title.

Definitely a title that fits into the world we currently find ourselves living in, that’s for sure! But we weren’t about to let Bellamy wrap up our interview without asking him the hard-hitting questions about what it’s like living the rockstar life.

To date, Muse is slated to appear at just three U.S. festivals this summer, including Bonnaroo in June. Be sure to check back with us if that changes.