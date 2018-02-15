Britney Spears, Fifth Harmony and others sent their love and support to Florida
Photo: Xavier Mascarenas/Treasure Coast Newspapers via USA Today Network

By Hayden Wright

Yesterday, a gunman entered Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida and opened fire—killing 15 and wounding more than a dozen others.

The latest mass shooting prompted responses from world leaders, national political figures and everyday users on social media platforms. Recording artists weighed in on the tragedy with calls for gun reform as well as their thoughts and prayers for the victims.

Britney Spears, Fifth Harmony and others sent their love and support to Florida. Members of the country music community (whose industry was shaken by last year’s Las Vegas shooting) also reacted to the news.

“And on this day that we should be celebrating love, my beloved Florida is once again assaulted by gun violence,” wrote Florida resident Gloria Estefan. “Yet again senseless misery is inflicted on the loved ones of innocent victims whose only fear should have been not being able to finish their homework. What now?

