By Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

Meet 8-year-old Gabby — this special little girl who is currently battling leukemia was given a chance to see what it’s like to be a celebrity for the day when an entire community in Colorado came together to give her the experience of a lifetime!

When Gabby arrived at her hotel she was greeted by a slew of adoring fans, and the following day she was given a one-of-a-kind makeover and an epic shopping spree. After that, Denver’s Slacker and Steve on Alice 105.9 welcomed little Gabby into their studio — just one of many VIP experiences she has experienced thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Gabby was even gifted with Justin Timberlake tickets and a swag bag from the Recording Academy/GRAMMYs organization!

We bet this experience will make Gabby want to be a celebrity even more after this special weekend!