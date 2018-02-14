Filed Under:video

By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

This baby white rhino just can’t get enough of his new winter wonderland!

Staff at the Toronto Zoo brought in some fresh snow to let the adorable rhino calf experience it for the first time — and by the looks of it, he enjoyed himself during his chilly enrichment activity!

While the little guy who is still unnamed stuck his nose in the snow, trying to figure out what exactly it was and why it was so cold, he even started rolling around in it for good measure.

It’s snow joke, this rhino is beyond cute!

Enrichment is very important for animals living in zoos across the globe and those at the Toronto Zoo are given barrels, toys, and other devices within their exhibits daily, serving an important role for many of the species.

Environmental changes like this one are made with the goal of increasing the animal’s behavioral choices and drawing out their species-appropriate behaviors, thus enhancing the animals welfare.

Stay connected with the Toronto Zoo on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live