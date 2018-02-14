By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

This baby white rhino just can’t get enough of his new winter wonderland!

Staff at the Toronto Zoo brought in some fresh snow to let the adorable rhino calf experience it for the first time — and by the looks of it, he enjoyed himself during his chilly enrichment activity!

While the little guy who is still unnamed stuck his nose in the snow, trying to figure out what exactly it was and why it was so cold, he even started rolling around in it for good measure.

It’s snow joke, this rhino is beyond cute!

Enrichment is very important for animals living in zoos across the globe and those at the Toronto Zoo are given barrels, toys, and other devices within their exhibits daily, serving an important role for many of the species.

Environmental changes like this one are made with the goal of increasing the animal’s behavioral choices and drawing out their species-appropriate behaviors, thus enhancing the animals welfare.

Two major differences between the two species of rhinos at the Zoo are the rate in which each calf develops both teeth and their horn. Learn more: https://t.co/PBHCMgqwlM #BabyRhinoDiaries #TwoTinyRhinos 🦏 pic.twitter.com/dJWxTMg9qg — The Toronto Zoo (@TheTorontoZoo) February 9, 2018

Stay connected with the Toronto Zoo on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Twitter.