Ryan Adams / Rachael Wright

By Scott T. Sterling

Ryan Adams is in a romantic mood.

Related: Ryan Adams Emails Bryan Adams Every Year on His Birthday

The rocker is showing off his softer side with upbeat new track “Baby I Love You,” which is “brought to you on the wings of Cupid,” according to a press release.

The jaunty new tune is characterized as “A song to one’s baby, whom they love—a unique twist on Ryan Adams’ classic recipe, with key ingredient “sad” replaced by “happy.”

Listen to “Baby I Love You” below and get happy.