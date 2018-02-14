Filed Under:video

By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

While a fresh cut is always exciting, this technique is sure to get your adrenaline racing.

Russian hairstylist Daniil Istomin specializes in haircuts using a unique set of tools… a pair of axes!

Daniil frequently posts videos to his Instagram page showing the nerve-racking chops, but there’s no denying he has skills. While the technique may not be for everyone, the hair transformations are truly beautiful.

We just have to ax him one question… where’d he get the idea?

 

