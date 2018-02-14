Filed Under:Machine Gun Kelly
Credit: Sthanlee Mirador/Sipa USA

By Scott T. Sterling

Machine Gun Kelly is not in the most romantic mood on this Valentine’s Day.

The rapper has shared his latest clip, “The Break Up,” which true to the song’s title chronicles the end of a relationship in bright, colorful fashion.

The video finds MGK and his soon-to-be-ex battling it out over the phone, with the rapper going on to deal with the end of the relationship by turning to alcohol and marijuana.

Machine Gun Kelly also used the romantic holiday to launch a new website, 1-800-thebreakup.com, which allows users to end relationships with text message graphics that include such bon mots as “Wanna Know a Joke? Our Relationship” and “Welcome to Breakupsville—Population You.”

Watch “The Break Up,” which does contain explicit lyrics below:

