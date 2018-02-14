By Scott T. Sterling
Khalid and Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei have come together on a new song, “Love Lies.”
The midtempo tune merges the pair’s formidable pop powers into a sultry and sleek lover’s soundtrack.
Speaking of soundtracks, “Love Lies” is the lead track from new YA coming of age movie, Love, Simon, which is set to big screens on March 16.
Listen to “Love Lies” below.
The movie’s soundtrack, which is executive produced by Bleachers’ Jack Antonoff, will debut on the same date. See the full movie soundtrack tracklist below.
Love, Simon Soundtrack Track Listing:
Alfie’s Song (Not So Typical Love Song) – Bleachers
Rollercoaster – Bleachers
Never Fall In Love – Jack Antonoff & MØ
Strawberries & Cigarettes – Troye Sivan
Sink In – Amy Shark**
Love Lies – Khalid & Normani
The Oogum Boogum Song – Brenton Wood
Love Me – The 1975
I Wanna Dance With Somebody – Whitney Houston
Someday At Christmas – Jackson 5
Wings – Haerts
Keeping A Secret – Bleachers*
Wild Heart – Bleachers
*does not appear in film
**version does not appear in film