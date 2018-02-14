Filed Under:Kanye West, Kim Kardashian
Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Kanye West has got something to share.

The rapper and fashion mogul jumped on Instagram for the first time today (Feb. 14) since deactivating the account back in May of 2017.

The occasion: Valentine’s Day.  He sent a visual message to his wife, Kim Kardashian.

“Happy Valentine’s Day Babe” is hand written on a folded piece of paper in the Instagram image that was posted without a caption.

West followed that post with a series of images depicting iconic celebrity couples of the late 20th century, including Johnny Depp and Kate Moss, Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, and Madonna and Sean Penn.

Of all of the couples West posted, only one of them is still together: Barack and Michelle Obama.

A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyewest) on

Madonna & Sean Penn

A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyewest) on

Michelle Obama & Barack Obama

A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyewest) on

Cindy Crawford & Richard Gere

A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyewest) on

Kate Moss & Johnny Depp

A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyewest) on

Aaliyah & Tupac

A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyewest) on

Gwyneth Paltrow & Brad Pitt

A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyewest) on

Pamela Anderson & Tommy Lee

A post shared by Kanye West (@kanyewest) on

