By Robyn Collins
Camila Cabello has announced the dates for her first solo tour in support of her breakthrough self-titled album.
The Never Be The Same tour will start in Vancouver, British Columbia on April 9 and run through May 4 in New York City before continuing in Europe.
Tickets go on sale February. 18, at 10 a.m. local time. A portion of the VIP ticket proceeds will be donated to the Children’s Health Fund.
Check out Camila Cabello’s tour dates:
Apr. 9 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
Apr. 10 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
Apr. 11 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Apr. 13 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
Apr. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
Apr. 18 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
Apr. 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
Apr. 21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
Apr. 22 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater
Apr. 24 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant
Apr. 25 – Detroit, MI @The Fillmore Detroit
Apr. 27 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts
Apr. 28 – Montreal, QC @ Canada M Telus
Apr. 29 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
May 1 – Philadelphia, PA @The Fillmore
May 4 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
June 5 – Glasgow, UK 2 Glasgow O2 Academy
June 6 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham O2 Academy
June 12 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
June 13 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
question #1: will you be my valentine?
question #2: wanna come fly with me? 🔮🔮🔮⚡️⚡️⚡️⚡️
#NeverBeTheSameTour
pres… twitter.com/i/web/status/9…—
camila (@Camila_Cabello) February 14, 2018