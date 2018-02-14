Photo: Robert Deutsch / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

Camila Cabello has announced the dates for her first solo tour in support of her breakthrough self-titled album.

The Never Be The Same tour will start in Vancouver, British Columbia on April 9 and run through May 4 in New York City before continuing in Europe.

Tickets go on sale February. 18, at 10 a.m. local time. A portion of the VIP ticket proceeds will be donated to the Children’s Health Fund.

Check out Camila Cabello’s tour dates:

Apr. 9 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

Apr. 10 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

Apr. 11 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Apr. 13 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

Apr. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

Apr. 18 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

Apr. 20 – Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

Apr. 21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

Apr. 22 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater

Apr. 24 – Saint Louis, MO @ The Pageant

Apr. 25 – Detroit, MI @The Fillmore Detroit

Apr. 27 – Toronto, ON @ Sony Centre for the Performing Arts

Apr. 28 – Montreal, QC @ Canada M Telus

Apr. 29 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

May 1 – Philadelphia, PA @The Fillmore

May 4 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

June 5 – Glasgow, UK 2 Glasgow O2 Academy

June 6 – Birmingham, UK @ Birmingham O2 Academy

June 12 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

June 13 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live