By Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

People aren’t the only ones who love to get treats for Valentine’s Day!

Today at the Symbio Wildlife Park in Sydney, Australia, Koalas James and Imogen showed their non-stop affection for zookeeper Erica after she gave them a beautiful (and surely tasty) bouquet of flowers.

Millie the wombat received some gorgeous long-stem roses and a sweet Valentine’s Day card but chose to dive right in for the treats inside her gift box — while the ring-tailed possum named Clancy hosted a romantic meal for his significant other, Gary.

The wallabies and kangaroos also enjoyed giving Valentine’s Day snuggles to their favorite caretaker. Ruby, the adorable wallaby joey, snuggled right into Erica’s arms and snuck in some of the cutest nose kisses you’ll ever see.

Love is certainly in the air down-under this Valentine’s Day!

Keep up with all the action at the Symbio Wildlife Park by following along on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.