By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

When this little pit bull pup was rescued from a frozen river, she had no idea her story would touch the lives of everyone involved.

Animal control officers at the Daytona Beach Police Department in Florida were called to save a helpless animal who was left to die in freezing water below a bridge. After John Pearson and James Lee rescued the dog, they tried to help warm up the frozen pup by using the car’s heater vent.

In an update on Facebook, officers announced that the pup-sicle was officially given a name — one that fits her perfectly — and that she was currently looking for a forever home.

“Remember the beautiful puppy rescued by Daytona Beach’s excellent animal control officers under the Seabreeze Bridge during frigid temps? Here she is again. Yes, she is a SHE and her name is River!”

However, the search ended sooner than expected.

In another Facebook update on River, officers were happy to introduce her new owner.

“This is the kind of update we love at DBPD… This beautiful, spunky puppy was nursed back to health at Halifax Humane Society. One DBPD officer kept visiting River while she recovered. That officer, District One’s Kera Cantrell, fell in love with this little canine and the feeling was mutual! Officer Cantrell is now River’s new Mom and these are two happy girls!”

Congratulations to Officer Cantrell, River, and all of the kind people involved in this heartwarming rescue.