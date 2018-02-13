Filed Under:Olympics, video

By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

In honor of the 2018 Winter Olympics currently underway in Pyeongchang, South Korea these little ones are going for the gold!

babies thumb Newborn Babies Sport USA Themed Blankets and Caps for OlympicsNewborns at the Magee Women’s Hospital at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center in Pennsylvania were dressed in red, white, and blue attire to show support for our athletes participating in the games.

The adorable babies were snapped donning hand-knit caps, which look similar to those worn by the American athletes, along with stars and stripes blankets for good measure.

The tiny tikes even got some awards of their own; certificates were given out for “events” such as ‘Longest Eyelashes,’ ‘Brightest Eyes,’ and little Vincent even won the medal for ‘Most Hair!’

In the end, it’s the parents who are the real winners — because they’re the lucky ones who’ve received these beautiful bundles of joy!

 

