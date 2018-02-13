Photo: Bill Streicher / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

The ongoing movement to “Free Meek Mill” gained traction at the Winter Olympics from a surprising corner of the globe. Slovenian halfpipe snowboarder Tit Stante marked his board with the hashtag #FreeMeekMill in a show of support for the embattled rapper, reports Billboard.

Related: ‘Free Meek Mill’ Rally Set for Philadelphia Today

Stante had apparently scribbled the hashtag on his board with permanent marker, but the handwritten gesture spoke volumes. The snowboarder joins Drake, NBA star James Harden, Rick Ross and others who’ve voiced their support for Mill.

Meek’s legal situation gained attention last year when a judge sentenced him to two to four years in prison for probation violations for assault and reckless endangerment. These charges have since been dropped. He has been on probation since a 2008 conviction for drug dealing and firearms possession.

See the moment here.