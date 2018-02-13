Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Kendrick Lamar is joining the long list of artists that have banned professional photography at their concerts. Like Beyoncé, Jack White, and Dave Chappelle before him, Kendrick will no longer allow photographers to shoot his shows.

Instead, Lamar’s team will handle photography for each concert and media outlets will receive photos from Top Dawg Entertainment, Pitchfork reports.

While the rapper has banned professional photographers, he has not banned smartphones. Fans are still welcome to take pictures of him with their phones.

Lamar is currently touring Europe with James Blake. On May 4 he’ll launch the Championship Tour in Vancouver, British Columbia with SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, and Lance Skiiiwalker. North American dates run through June 16 in Pittsburgh.