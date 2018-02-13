By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Gender reveals are always heartwarming moments, but what happens when you add firefighters to the mix? It gets truly epic.

Members of the City of Decatur, GA Fire and Rescue service helped give their fellow firefighter and his wife and day they’d never forget.

Justin and Erica Tubbs held the fire hose together during one of the department’s training sessions and anxiously waited to see what color the water would be– blue for a boy and pink for a girl.

Slowly it started to turn bright pink and nearby friends and family went wild!

“Justin and I are overflowing with joy about our sweet new addition,” Erica tells Radio.com. “I messaged the wife asking if she would mind me stealing her idea when we were ready for a family.”

The couple got the idea after seeing another firefighter on social media who did their reveal the same way.

“My husband and I are lucky enough that he works for such a great department that would be willing to allow us to crash their pump training to find out in such a cool way. It was also nice that we got to have our family there as well as his work family.

“The department is just as close as family so I’m glad they got to help and be involved with the reveal because they will watch our little girl grow up too.”

Congratulations to this lovable couple!