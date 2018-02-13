By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Get ready to meet the future furry champions of the Winter Olympics!

The adorable red pandas at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Gardens had a great training session this week as they prepare for their very own Winter Olympics just like the ones in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The lovable animals received their very own red, white, and blue bobsled that was decorated with yummy treats to keep the athlete’s energy high as part of their enrichment activities.

Eventually, the pandas got bored of training (all work, no play right?!) and decided to move on to other activities. Watch the full video below complete with the goofiest and cutest voiceover you’ll hear all day.

We guess we’ll have to keep watching the games to see if these little guys can take home the gold!

The red panda is currently classified as “endangered” by the IUCN with the species’ wild population estimated at less than 10,000 with a continued decline due to habitat loss, fragmentation, poaching, and inbreeding.

For more information and to follow along — visit CincinnatiZoo.org.