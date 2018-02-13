Filed Under:Alice Merton, Vance Joy
Credit: Courtesy of Tell All Your Friends PR

By Scott T. Sterling

Canadian singer-songwriter Alice Merton is spending the summer touring America with a pretty famous pal.

Merton is set to hit the road supporting Vance Joy as he supports his new album, Nation of Two.

Her profile has been heightened considerably of late, with Merton performing her single, “No Roots,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon immediately following the Feb. 9 XXIII Olympic Winter Games opening ceremony.

See Merton’s full tour itinerary—which also includes stops along the summer festival circuit)—as well as her Tonight Show performance below.

5/4-5/6 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Fest
5/15 – Charlottesville, VA @ Spring Pavilion*
5/16 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!*
5/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE*
5/19 – Portsmouth, VA @ Portsmouth Pavilion*
5/20 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Fest
5/22 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre*
5/24 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live*
5/25 – Chicago, IL @ Rosemont Theatre*
5/26 – St. Louis, MO @ Fox Theatre*
5/27 – Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley
5/30 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater*
6/1 – St. Paul, MN @ Myth Live*
6/2 – Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom*
6/3 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
6/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park*
6/15 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion*
6/17 – Dover, DE @ Firefly Music Festival
* w/Vance Joy

