Photo: Graham MacIndoe

By Joe Cingrana

Singer Matt Berninger and his wife Carin Besser — along with The National bandmates Aaron and Bryce Dessner — recently joined forces with writer/director Erica Schmidt for a new musical adaptation of Cyrano de Bergerac, the Edmond Rostand story about a gifted French nobleman with an extremely large nose and a profound love for his distant cousin, Roxanne.

The new production is, according to Goodspeed Theater Company, “a legendary romance about a proud and impassioned poet who ghostwrites love letters [and] is rekindled in a timeless and unconventional new musical. Cyrano agrees to woo his true love, Roxanne, on behalf of another in this classic tale of unrequited love. New music by members of the GRAMMY award-winning indie alternative band The National drives this story of mistaken identity, selfless courage and buried desire.”

Cyrano de Bergerac is set to take place at The Terris Theatre in Chester, Connecticut from August 3rd through September 2nd, 2018. For information and tickets, go here.