By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

This husband’s reaction says it all! After suffering a miscarriage at almost nine weeks pregnant, this military wife surprised her Army husband with another pregnancy just months before his deployment.

“It felt like the longest three days of my life, keeping the secret from him,” Lindsay wrote in an emotional blog post on Love What Matters.

Ben and Lindsay Pasarcik suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage just a couple of months before Ben was going to be deployed overseas with his unit to Afghanistan. The Pittsburgh couple who moved to Alaska where Ben was stationed began to lose hope that a baby was in their future, that is until Lindsay tested positive!

With help from MJL AK Photography, she planned to surprise him with the incredible news and the pictures really were worth a thousand words. Using his looming deployment as a cover for wanting to have new photos taken, Lindsay, Ben and their photographer chose a beautiful spot near a lake and brought some “secret” whiteboards along as props.

Keeping what they had written from each other’s eyes, Ben chose to write three things on his board that he loves about Lindsay (“Smart, Funny, Gorgeous”), while his wife chose to break the exciting news writing “We are having a baby!”

“The surprise went off without a hitch,” says Lindsay emphatically.

Lindsay has since moved back to Pittsburgh to be surrounded by family rather than staying alone in Alaska. Ben has been in constant contact via Facetime calls and plans on coming home early from his deployment for the birth.