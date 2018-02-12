By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

This pair of tiger cubs are the best of friends!

“Rocky” and “Jaggar” at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens in sunny Florida just love spending time together and rough-housing like all siblings should.

The Sumatran cubs were recently born at the zoo this past November and just made their debut on Saturday (February 10) at the tiger exhibit alongside their loving mother “Dorcas.”

Prior to opening over the weekend, close to 100 visitor lined up to see the bouncing boys run around the enclosure, exploring everything they can, and honing their tiger skills.

The sibling love is real with these cats who, since birth, have grown from 4.5 pounds to over 20 pounds each!

Follow along with all of the adorable updates on the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens’ Tiger Cub Live Cam.