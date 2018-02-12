By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana
The official state portraits of former President Barack and his wife Michelle Obama have been unveiled at the world-renowned Smithsonian. The two pieces, created by artist Amy Sherman for the National Portrait Gallery show the President sitting arms folded in a wooden chair with a scene of foliage behind him.
The former first lady is shown in a long gown and relaxed pose but the imagery has left some scratching their heads — apparently many simply couldn’t really see the resemblance.
One social media user wrote “it looks nothing like her. Who is that?” — while another tweeted “who is that a portrait of? Surely not of Michelle Obama.”
Others appreciated the painting or chose to keep quiet about it and not call attention writing “simply beautiful. What a privilege and an honor for the former president and first lady.”