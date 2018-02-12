Photo: Ron Elkman / USA Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan is an eccentric fellow. His social media posts are full of quasi-literary gobbledygook, and he has been known to tease critics and fans.

So, when he announced that the band had 26 new songs in various states of completion, and, soon after, declared Smashing Pumpkins were down to their last day of studio recording, the news was understandably greeted with skeptical enthusiasm.

Now, Corgan’s either doubling down on his ruse or there’s really something about to pop. On Saturday (Feb. 10), Smashing Pumpkins’ official website was updated with a countdown clock that runs out on Thursday (Feb. 15).

Judging from all of the recent hints, declarations and photos Corgan has posted about the upcoming album, maybe we’ll finally get a firm release date and title for the project. And perhaps we’ll even find out who played bass.

That detail has been a mystery ever since former bassist D’arcy Wretsky announced that she wasn’t invited to join the reunion. Corgan later downplayed her contributions to the band and wrote that he played many past Pumpkins bass lines in the studio.

Smashing Pumpkins’ last official release was 2014’s Monuments To An Elegy, but that was really more of a solo album since it featured Corgan along with guests guitarist Jeff Schroeder and drummer Tommy Lee. Since then, longtime guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin have returned to the band, as indicated by Corgan’s various Instagram posts.

Watch the clock.