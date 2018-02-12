Filed Under:Niall Horan
Photo: Rex Shutterstock / ZUMA Press / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Niall Horan is in an animated mood.

The pop star has shared a new lyric video for the song “On The Loose.”

The clip is an animated affair detailing the song’s protagonist as she cruises in a convertible and staring pensively at a city skyline.

“On The Loose” is the fourth single from Horan’s solo debut, Flicker.  He’s set to tour here in the states behind the release starting in July with Maren Morris.

Watch the video below.

