Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

British-Liberian artist Lina Iris Viktor has accused Kendrick Lamar of stealing imagery from her work for his new video with SZA, “All the Stars.”

Related: Kendrick Lamar Releases Video for SZA Collaboration ‘All the Stars’

Viktor’s lawyer, Christopher Robinson, said representatives at Marvel approached Viktor twice to ask if Lamar could use her 24-karat gold-patterned artwork from a series of paintings called Constellations for his video for the song from the Black Panther soundtrack. She turned them down both times.

Then, a friend congratulated Viktor for having her work featured in the “All The Stars” video. Shocked and angry, Viktor contacted her lawyer, who got in touch with the CEO of Top Dawg Entertainment, which produced the soundtrack, reports The New York Times.

“The infringement of Ms. Viktor’s rights is willful and egregious,” a letter from the attorney says, adding that Viktor is willing “to discuss a resolution of all her claims, consisting at a minimum of a public apology for the unauthorized use and a license fee.”

Viktor said she can’t understand why Lamar’s video would emulate her artwork so closely after she denied permission to use it.

“Why would they do this? It’s an ethical issue because what the whole film purports is that it’s about black empowerment, African excellence — that’s the whole concept of the story,” she told the paper. “And at the same time, they’re stealing from African artists.”